Introduction

Anoosheh Rania Khan is a Pakistani-American woman who has made a name for herself in the world of business. She is a highly talented individual who has worked hard to achieve her goals and has become an inspiration for many young women around the world. In this article, we will take a look at the life and career of Anoosheh Rania Khan.

Who is Anoosheh?

Anoosheh Rania Khan was born on September 29, 1979, in Karachi, Pakistan. She is the daughter of Rania and Mubashir Khan, who are both successful business people. Anoosheh was raised in a family that valued education and hard work, and this helped shape her into the person she is today.

Family

Anoosheh comes from a family of entrepreneurs and business people. Her father, Mubashir Khan, is the founder of the popular Pakistani textile company, Alkaram Studio. Her mother, Rania, is a successful businesswoman who has worked in the fashion industry for many years. Anoosheh has two siblings, a sister, and a brother. Her sister, Alizeh, is also an entrepreneur and runs her own fashion brand.

Age

Anoosheh Rania Khan was born on September 29, 1979, which makes her 42 years old as of 2021.

Education

Anoosheh Rania Khan received her early education in Karachi, Pakistan. She then went on to attend the University of Texas at Austin, where she studied Business Administration and Management. After completing her degree, Anoosheh went on to attend the prestigious Harvard Business School, where she earned her Master’s in Business Administration.

Career

Anoosheh Rania Khan’s career began at a young age when she started working at her father’s textile company, Alkaram Studio. She quickly rose through the ranks, and within a few years, she was appointed as the CEO of the company. Under her leadership, Alkaram Studio became one of the most successful textile companies in Pakistan.

In 2013, Anoosheh decided to start her own company, which she named Zari Faisal. Zari Faisal is a luxury fashion brand that specializes in creating unique and handmade clothing items. The brand became an instant success and has since expanded to multiple countries around the world.

Anoosheh has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts throughout her career. She has worked with various organizations that focus on education and women’s empowerment. In 2018, Anoosheh was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme in Pakistan.

Golden Info by AR

Anoosheh Rania Khan has won several awards and accolades throughout her career. In 2018, she was named as one of the “Most Powerful Women in Business” by Forbes magazine. She has also been featured in various publications, including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

Conclusion

Anoosheh Rania Khan is a true inspiration for women all around the world. She has worked hard to achieve her goals and has become a successful entrepreneur and businesswoman. Her dedication to philanthropy and women’s empowerment is also commendable. Anoosheh Rania Khan’s story is proof that with hard work and determination, anyone can achieve their dreams.

Source Link :Biography of anoosheh rania khan | who is anoosheh? | Family | Age | Education | Golden info by AR/

Iranian-American entrepreneur Founder and CEO of TARA Biosystems STEM education advocate Harvard Business School alumni Philanthropic work in healthcare and education