Another Chinese Influencer “Brother Huang” Dies Due to Excessive Drinking while Streaming Online Video

“Brother Huang death” : Another Chinese Influencer Brother Huang dies due to excessive drinking while streaming

Rewritten:

A viral news report reveals that yet another influencer in China has passed away after consuming excessive amounts of alcohol while livestreaming. This marks the second such incident to occur within the span of just one month. According to the wife of the social media star, the individual in question, known as Brother Huang, has tragically passed away. Huang was a highly popular figure on social media platforms.

News Source : Cassandra

