Another individual succumbs to injuries from Sumner County accident

Second Person Dies Following Sumner County Crash

A second person has died following a crash in Sumner County earlier this week. The accident occurred on Monday on Highway 25 in the Portland area.

The Accident

The crash involved two vehicles, a pickup truck and a car. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the car was attempting to turn onto Highway 25 when it was hit by the pickup truck. The car was then pushed into oncoming traffic where it was hit by another vehicle.

The driver of the car, 65-year-old Barbara Turner, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, 44-year-old John Turner, was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he later died from his injuries.

The Investigation

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident. At this time, it is unclear what caused the pickup truck to hit the car. It is also unknown if any charges will be filed in connection with the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or who has any information about the crash to come forward and speak with authorities.

The Aftermath

The community is mourning the loss of the two victims in this tragic accident. John Turner was a well-known local musician who had performed throughout the area for many years.

Friends and family are devastated by the loss of both Barbara and John Turner. They are remembered as kind, compassionate, and caring individuals who always put others first.

Conclusion

This accident is a tragic reminder of the importance of safe driving practices. It is important to always be aware of your surroundings while driving and to follow all traffic laws and regulations.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Barbara and John Turner during this difficult time. We hope that the investigation will provide answers and closure for those affected by this terrible accident.

