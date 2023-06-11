Another Shooting Incident in Unstable Southern Thailand Results in Fatal Shooting of On-Duty Policeman in Pattani today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Khok Pho, Pattani, southern Thailand, a group of men dressed as women in hijabs and riding motorcycles shot and killed a 22-year-old policeman who was on duty at a railway guard hut. The incident occurred at around noon on Saturday while the victim was working with two other State Railway of Thailand (SRT) officers. The victim was shot in the head and body, and despite being rushed to Khok Pho Hospital, he was pronounced dead. The suspects also took the victim’s gun before fleeing. The police are investigating the motive for the attack.

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :Cop on duty shot dead in Pattani after yet another shooting accident in troubled southern Thai region/