Another Weekend Shooting Claims the Life of a Man today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The city of New Orleans has witnessed another shooting resulting in the death of a man. The incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 6:40 p.m. near the Woodland Highway in Algiers, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the New Orleans Police Department. The victim received treatment from an EMS team before passing away. No further information has been disclosed. If you possess any information about this case, please contact the NOPD at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Gun violence Homicide Crime rate Law enforcement Community safety

News Source : audacy

Source Link :Man dead after another weekend shooting/