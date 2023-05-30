Another woman’s body found in Delhi, roommate confesses to killing

Posted on May 30, 2023

Rani or Sapna : Another woman found dead in Delhi, roommate confesses to killing

Less than 48 hours after a 20-year-old man brutally murdered his alleged girlfriend in Delhi, another woman’s body was found in Civil Lines. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Rani, and her bloodied body was discovered on the third floor of a house in Aruna Nagar Majnu Ka Tila. The roommate of the deceased, Sapna, has confessed to the crime. The FSL team and Crime team are investigating the matter. In a separate incident, Sakshi was found dead with 34 injury marks on her body and a ruptured skull. The accused had allegedly threatened her a few days before the murder.

News Source : Reported by Atul Bhatia, Edited by Nivedita Dash

