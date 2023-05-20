Anshul Jain – accused of duping women on matrimonial websites : Man Arrested for Duping Woman on Matrimonial Site in Delhi

39-year-old Anshul Jain arrested for duping woman through matrimonial website

A man from Gurugram named Anshul Jain, aged 39, has been arrested for deceiving women through matrimonial websites by pretending to marry them, according to the police. A woman from Bengaluru, who works as a cabin crew in an airline, filed a complaint stating that Jain, who identified himself as a businessman in the NCR region, contacted her on a matrimonial website. He invited her to Delhi to introduce her to his family during a wedding function and requested that she bring appropriate jewelry and attire. Upon her arrival on May 7, Jain took her to a food court in Aerocity and then left for Gurgaon in a vehicle to attend the function. After a short while, Jain claimed that there was something wrong with the car tire and asked her to inspect it. As soon as she stepped out, he drove away with her valuables. He later withdrew Rs. 50,000 from her ATM card. The police discovered that Jain used WhatsApp numbers to access matrimonial websites and track his targets. They apprehended him in Panaji, Goa, and discovered that he had sold all the gold jewelry to a jeweler in Karol Bagh. After confessing, he returned all jewelry to the victim and surrendered her belongings, including her phone. Furthermore, the police recovered the car used in the crime and discovered that it had been stolen from Gurgaon Sector-40 on May 5. He admitted to making around Rs. 12 lakh by selling the jewelry and transferring the complainant’s money. The police revealed that Jain was previously involved in three criminal cases and was apprehended by Rajasthan Police in Udaipur for a similar scheme. Jain, who holds an MBA degree from the UK and suffered losses in his company due to his family’s abandonment, began deceiving people. He particularly aimed at women through matrimonial websites.

News Source : PTI

