“Anshul Jain arrested for duping women on matrimonial websites”

rd women on matrimonial websites and then con them into thinking he was interested in marriage. Anshul Jain, a 39-year-old resident of Gurugram, has been arrested for this crime.

Read Full story : Man held for duping via matrimonial sites /

News Source : The Tribune India

1. Matrimonial fraud

2. Online dating scams

3. Marriage scammer

4. Internet marriage fraud

5. Deceptive online relationships