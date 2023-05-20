Anshul Jain, the accused in the matrimonial website scam : Man arrested for duping women on matrimonial websites, victim loses valuables and Rs 50,000

Man arrested for duping woman through matrimonial website: Anshul Jain, the accused

Police have arrested Anshul Jain, a 39-year-old man from Gurugram, for allegedly defrauding women through matrimonial websites. Jain posed as a businessman on the website and contacted a Bengaluru-based woman who worked as a cabin crew in an airline. He invited her to Delhi to introduce her to his family at a wedding function. After collecting her, Jain drove her to Gurgaon, where he claimed he had to check a problem with the car tire. When the woman got out to check, Jain drove off with her valuables, withdrawing Rs 50,000 from her ATM cards later. Jain had already sold the stolen gold jewelry to a Karol Bagh jeweler and used the money to play in a casino in Goa, pay rent in Gurugram, and transfer money from the complainant’s account. Police arrested Jain in Panaji, Goa, after tracing his location through his WhatsApp number, and recovered the victim’s belongings, including her mobile phone, and the stolen car. Jain has an MBA degree from the UK and has been involved in three criminal cases before.

News Source : Press Trust Of India

