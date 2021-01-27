Ansif Ashraf Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ansif Ashraf has Died .

Ansif Ashraf has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of a good friend of Somaliland Brother Ansif Ashraf who passed away this morning in Dubai. May Allah forgive him and grant him Jannah. pic.twitter.com/eo70Gi9VqX — VP Abdirahman Saylici (@VPsomaliland) January 27, 2021

