Ant and Dec’s show airs on new day.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway program will be broadcast on a different day.

Ant and Dec: The Duo That Steals the Show

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been the dynamic duo of British television for over three decades. Their impressive careers have spanned from their early days as teenage actors in the popular drama Byker Grove, to winning multiple National Television Awards and hosting primetime shows like I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant and Dec: The Early Years

The pair met on the set of Byker Grove in 1989, where they played PJ and Duncan, two teenage characters who became household names. Little did they know that this was just the beginning of their endeavors.

The Rise of the Double Act

In the early 90s, Ant and Dec embarked on a music career and topped the UK charts with their hits “Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble” and “Shout”. However, their true calling was always in presenting, and they quickly established themselves as a duo to watch on television.

The Perfect Chemistry

One of the reasons why Ant and Dec are so popular is their impeccable chemistry, which has fueled their success over the years. Their hilarious banter, quick wit, and natural charisma have endeared them to viewers of all ages.

The Challenges They’ve Faced

The duo has faced several challenging moments throughout their career, including Ant’s highly publicized struggles with addiction and personal issues. However, they have always stood by each other and have emerged from these setbacks stronger than ever.

The Extra Episode: A Gift for Fans

Ant and Dec’s latest show, Saturday Night Takeaway, has just announced an extra episode for fans to enjoy. The additional show will air later this year, much to the delight of their loyal viewers.

Ant and Dec’s talent, work ethic, and genuine friendship make them one of the most beloved entertainment duos on television. Their journey from two young actors to bona fide icons is a testament to their staying power and ability to capture the hearts of audiences around the world.