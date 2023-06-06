Antarctic oscillation natural cycle: Researchers discover natural cycle in the Antarctic oscillation of the atmosphere

Order in Chaos: Atmosphere’s Antarctic Oscillation Has Natural Cycle, Discover Researchers

Climate scientists at Rice University have made a surprising discovery about the Southern Annular Mode (SAM), also known as the Antarctic oscillation, which is an important climate driver for Australia, New Zealand, and Antarctica. They have found an \”internally generated periodicity\” in the north-south oscillation of atmospheric pressure patterns that drive the movement of the Southern Hemisphere’s prevailing westerly winds and the Antarctic jet stream. The periodicity is a natural cycle that repeats every 150 days, which was not previously known. This periodicity was discovered through playing with new equations that were derived for the atmosphere’s turbulent circulation. The researchers found that these equations predicted the possibility of natural periodicity in the SAM, and they went to the observational data to confirm the discovery.

According to Pedram Hassanzadeh, co-author of the study published in AGU Advances, \”This is something that arises from the internal dynamics of the atmosphere. We were skeptical, but we went to the observational data and we actually found it.\” Hassanzadeh is an assistant professor of mechanical engineering and of Earth, environmental and planetary sciences at Rice. Co-author Sandro Lubis, a research scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and former postdoctoral research fellow in Hassazadeh’s lab at Rice, said, \”It was really a surprise, because it goes against the conventional wisdom that the atmosphere is all chaos and disorganization.\”

The SAM oscillations, which can be seen in the north-south movements of the jet stream winds, happen randomly with timescales of 10-20 days. It was surprising to find that a simultaneous, organized oscillation occurs 10 times more slowly, and the periodicity of the slower oscillation was even more surprising. Lubis said, \”Significantly, we found that many state-of-the-art climate models cannot reproduce this periodicity. This helps explain some of the previously reported shortcomings of these models in simulating the SAM variability. Based on those findings, we were able to propose new metrics and ideas for evaluating how well climate models simulate the SAM and for understanding their shortcomings and potentially improving them.\”

The SAM is a statistical index of the balanced air pressure anomalies of one sign near the 60th parallel and the opposite sign near the 30th parallel. The oscillations correspond with the movement of the jet stream, which is enhanced or reduced depending on the SAM index. The SAM affects the Antarctic ice, the ocean, the ozone layer, and almost everything in the Antarctic. The discovery of the SAM’s 150-day periodicity is expected to have a significant impact on climate modeling and improve model accuracy for climate change projections.

The researchers relaxed some of the assumptions in the conventional mathematical and statistical approaches to understanding atmospheric circulation, created a new mathematical model, and wrote a very technical paper showing that it was a better model. The model predicted the 150-day periodicity, and they confirmed it by going to the observational data.

The next step in the research is investigating why some state-of-the-art climate models fail to capture those interactions and the 150-day periodicity of the SAM. Hassanzadeh said, \”In the long run, our hope is that this new knowledge will help improve model accuracy for climate change projections.\” The discovery of the natural cycle in the Antarctic oscillation shows that there is order in chaos, which is an important lesson for climate science and other fields.

Antarctic oscillation Natural cycle Climate variability Southern Hemisphere weather patterns Atmospheric circulation