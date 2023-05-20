Antenatal Depression: Core Symptoms of Antenatal Depression among Japanese Pregnant Women in the First Trimester: A Study Utilizing Patient Health Questionnaire-9

What Are The Core Symptoms of Antenatal Depression? A Study Using Patient Health Questionnaire-9 among Japanese Pregnant Women in the First Trimester

Introduction

Depression is a common mental disorder that affects individuals worldwide. It is characterized by persistent sadness, loss of interest or pleasure, feelings of guilt or worthlessness, disturbed sleep, and appetite. Depression can lead to significant impairment in an individual’s ability to function in daily life and, if left untreated, can have severe consequences.

Depression is also frequently seen among pregnant women, known as antenatal depression (AND). AND is a serious mental health condition that affects up to 15% of pregnant women worldwide. It is associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes, including preterm birth, low birth weight, and postnatal depression. Despite its prevalence and impact, the core symptoms of AND are not well understood.

Aim

The aim of this study was to identify clusters of AND and its core symptoms among Japanese pregnant women in the first trimester.

Methods

The Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), Pregnancy-Unique Quantification of Emesis and Nausea (PUQE-24), and Nausea and Vomiting of Pregnancy Quality of Life Questionnaire (NVP-QOL) were distributed to 382 pregnant women with a gestational age of 10 to 13 weeks who were attending antenatal clinics.

The two PHQ-9 subscale scores were entered into a 2-step cluster analysis. The PHQ-9 items’ capacity to identify AND were examined in terms of the area under curve (AUC) of a receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis. The selected symptom items were examined for their diagnostic capability in terms of the graded response model (GRM) in the item response theory (IOC) analysis.

Results

Three clusters emerged. Cluster 3 scored highly in the scores of the two PHQ-9 subscales and the two emesis scales. In the ROC, five items showed an AUC > 0.80. The GRM identified four items with high information: ‘loss of interest’, ‘depressed mood’, ‘self-esteem’, and ‘poor concentration’.

Conclusions

The core symptoms of antenatal depression were four non-somatic symptoms; particularly, ‘depressed mood’ and ‘loss of interest’. AND did not exist alone, but was accompanied by nausea and vomiting. Hence, we propose a new category: emesis-depression complex among pregnant women.

Discussion

This study provides insights into the core symptoms of AND among Japanese pregnant women in the first trimester. Four non-somatic symptoms, particularly ‘depressed mood’ and ‘loss of interest’, were identified as the core symptoms of AND. These findings are consistent with previous studies that have identified ‘depressed mood’ and ‘loss of interest’ as key symptoms of depression.

The study also found that AND was not an isolated condition but was accompanied by nausea and vomiting. This finding is consistent with previous studies that have shown a strong association between depression and nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. The proposed new category, the emesis-depression complex, highlights the importance of addressing both symptoms in the management of AND.

The study has some limitations. First, the study was conducted in a single center in Japan, which may limit the generalizability of the findings to other populations. Second, the study used self-reported measures, which may be subject to bias. Third, the study only included women in the first trimester, and the findings may not apply to women in later stages of pregnancy.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this study identified the core symptoms of AND among Japanese pregnant women in the first trimester. The findings suggest that AND is a complex condition that is accompanied by nausea and vomiting and should be addressed as such. The proposed new category, the emesis-depression complex, highlights the importance of addressing both symptoms in the management of AND. These findings have important implications for the management of AND and for the development of interventions to prevent and treat this condition.

1. Antenatal Depression

2. Patient Health Questionnaire-9

3. Japanese Pregnant Women

4. First Trimester

5. Core Symptoms

News Source : MDPI

Source Link :Healthcare | Free Full-Text | What Are The Core Symptoms of Antenatal Depression? A Study Using Patient Health Questionnaire-9 among Japanese Pregnant Women in the First Trimester/