Anteyona Sandifer : Milwaukee crash kills five, suspect Anteyona Sandifer faces charges

“Milwaukee Crash Suspect Facing Charges for Killing Five, Including 1-Year-Old Girl”

According to her attorney, the 20-year-old woman who is facing multiple criminal charges for a Milwaukee crash that resulted in the death of five individuals, including a one-year-old girl, was not familiar with the minivan she was driving. Anteyona Sandifer of Milwaukee has been charged with second-degree reckless homicide, driving a vehicle without a license, and causing death. The incident occurred on May 14, when the minivan that Sandifer was driving reportedly ran through a red light at a high speed and collided with another vehicle and a traffic signal pole. The prosecution has blamed Sandifer for not ensuring that her passengers, including the teenagers and the one-year-old girl, were wearing seatbelts and properly secured in a safety seat. Sandifer’s attorney, Elizabeth Ellsworth-Kasch, argued for a lower bail amount, stating that Sandifer was not aware of the minivan’s setup and was focused on the road. However, the court set a bond of $500,000. One of the 15-year-old girls killed in the accident was Sandifer’s sister.

Read Full story : Driver faces charges in Milwaukee crash that killed 5 people, including 1-year-old girl /

News Source : Connecticut Post

