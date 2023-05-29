“Anthony Bass controversy”: Controversial Toronto Pitcher Anthony Bass Promotes Anti-LGBTQ Video, Aiming to Become the Most Hated Blue Jay in History through Personal Journey

Anthony Bass Sparks Outrage Over Anti-LGBTQ Propaganda

If the name Anthony Bass rings a bell, you are not alone. The Toronto Blue Jay’s pitcher has recently sparked more public outrage over promoting what appears to be anti-LGBTQ propaganda.

The Controversy

On Monday, Bass posted an Instagram story of a video that encouraged Christians to boycott Bud Light and Target because they support LGBTQ rights. This move has caused many people to take to Twitter to express their outrage at the video endorsement.

“Anthony Bass is on a personal journey to be the most hated Blue Jay in history,” one Twitter user wrote. “This is someone we want on our team? Serious question,” another said.

The Response

The Toronto Blue Jays organization has yet to comment on the situation, and it is unclear if they will take any action against Bass for his actions. However, many fans have expressed their disappointment and disgust with the player.

“As a fan of the Blue Jays, I am disappointed to see one of our players promoting hate,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “This is not the kind of behavior we should be supporting or promoting in any way.”

Others have called for Bass to apologize for his actions and to use his platform to promote love and acceptance instead of hate and discrimination.

The Importance of LGBTQ Rights

Supporting LGBTQ rights is crucial in today’s society. The LGBTQ community has faced discrimination and hate for far too long, and it is time for us to come together and support their rights as human beings.

By promoting anti-LGBTQ propaganda, Bass is contributing to the problem and perpetuating hate and discrimination. It is important for individuals in positions of power and influence, such as athletes, to use their platform to promote love and acceptance.

Conclusion

The controversy surrounding Anthony Bass’s promotion of anti-LGBTQ propaganda is unacceptable. It is important for individuals in positions of power and influence to use their platform to promote love and acceptance, not hate and discrimination. The Toronto Blue Jays organization has yet to comment on the situation, but fans are calling for Bass to apologize for his actions and to use his platform to promote positive change.

As a society, we must continue to fight for LGBTQ rights and work towards a world where everyone is accepted and celebrated for who they are.

Toronto Blue Jays LGBTQ rights Social media controversy Personal beliefs in sports Athlete activism

News Source : NOW Toronto

Source Link :‘Anthony Bass is on a personal journey to be the most hated Blue Jay in history’: controversial Toronto pitcher promotes anti-LGBTQ video/