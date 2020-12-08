ANTHONY BONANNI Death -Dead – Obituary : ANTHONY BONANNI has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
0 Comment

ANTHONY BONANNI has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Chris Sessa is with Brett Finley and 6 others . 16 hrs  · I’m beyond devastated for my sister, my nephew and my entire family. We lost my brother in-law Anthony. It’s a loss that we’ll never get over. My heart breaks for my sister and my 11 month old Nephew AJ. He was the most kind, caring, and just cool person. My Boys idolized him and loved to play with him because he was a big kid, as you will see from the pictures all the kids LOVED him. It’s just not real, can’t believe it. Just heartbroken WE LOVE YOU ANTHONY BONANNI

Source: (20+) anthony bonanni – Search Results | Facebook

