Anthony Bowser, suspected impaired driver, Maryland State Trooper injured in rear-end collision on I-495. : Maryland State Trooper injured in rear-end crash by suspected impaired driver, Anthony Bowser

Maryland State Trooper Injured in Rear-End Collision by Suspected Impaired Driver Anthony Bowser on I-495 Work Zone in Montgomery County

In Montgomery County, Maryland, a Maryland State Trooper was injured in the early hours of Monday morning when a suspected impaired driver rear-ended their patrol vehicle in a highway work zone on Interstate-495. The trooper was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An investigation revealed that a white Mercedes-Benz SUV had entered the construction zone and hit the back of the patrol vehicle. The driver of the Mercedes SUV, identified as Anthony Bowser from Washington, D.C., was taken to Suburban Hospital. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. A Maryland State Police crash team is currently investigating the accident, and multiple lanes of the inner loop of I-495 are closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

News Source : WBAL

