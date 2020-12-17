Anthony Casso Death -Obituary – Dead : Anthony A onetime Lucchese crime family underbos has Died .
Anthony Casso has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
A onetime Lucchese crime family underboss who the feds say took part in dozens of gangland rubouts died behind bars two weeks after the Daily News reported that he was hospitalized with coronavirus.
Posted by New York Daily News on Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Tributes
Robert Blumn wrote
Here to watch the “thin blue line” yokels suddenly gain a sense of sympathy for prisoners because they liked The Sopranos.
Cory Carson wrote
$10 bucks says he paid of the Warden and Coroner.
William Young
Soon to be joined by his Philly counterparts Joey Electric and Tony Meatballs
Ed Murray
Go straight to Hell, boy. The Clash said it best.
Casso is dead!.. Couldn’t have happened to a better guy!
Barbara Keefe
Condolences to their family’s…. virus is DEADLY WEAR YOU MASKS AND ALL YHE OTHER PRECAUTIONS!
JD White
Charged with- intent to engage in sexual activity with a minor. I would call this a blessing.
Tyke Allaire
Can anyone explain the importance of the news media reporting this. Of all the good people succumbing to this we hear nothing. I think there is a huge propagandist twist to this about the desire for releasing incarcerated people.
Cynthia Montoya
300 months? Lol call it like it is, 25 years! Wth
Derek Nelson
Finally some positive covid news
Mike Stark
78 and 73. One in the Federal pen for trafficking minor children for prostitution among other things. The other for murder and conspiracy to commit murder and extortion. Neither were angels and I won’t lose any sleep over this. Gets them off the public… See More
Debi Apgar
Everything is COVID-19. All other diseases & illnesses have ceased to exist. COVID-19 is taking over the world.
Patriot Stories for Donald J. Trump by Samuel Blake
They both got life
Daniel Pendry
I’m sorry both inmates died and my condolences to the family members, but a 300 month sentence is a full 25 years. Why not just call it that? I would think the former terminology would only be used for a sentence that’s not an exact number of years (… See More
Jeff Wettig
if the masks work so well why arnt they wearing any
Michael Ramirez
Both over 70 and were going to die in there anyways. Sure they are happier now.
Watts Devarre
It’s sounding more like resident evil everyday
Micheal Anthony
Nature stepped in and saved tax payers and did the executions.. do the crime do the time.. btw one was a murderer and the other one was a pediphile.. well deserved
Jenn Leffler
Tbh, I’d rather be dead than spend life OR 25 years in prison.
Mark Andrew Braunstein
Why is this even news. They both basically had life sentences. Whether they died 25 years from now or today. Who cares. I know there isn’t much to talk about in Tucson but cmon
Jim Thomas
Well, at least Casso finished his sentence. And the other got his reduced.
Sherry Lee Wright
I am sure even if they looked like this, and just happened to have a positive COVID test, they will report it was covid.
