Anthony DeToto Death -Dead – Obituaries: Anthony DeToto has Died – .
Anthony DeToto has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.
“SecArmy on Twitter: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army, Mr. Anthony DeToto. Your constant tireless effort to help bridge the gap between the U.S. Army and the public will not be forgotten. #CASA #DeToto ”
I am deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army, Mr. Anthony DeToto. Your constant tireless effort to help bridge the gap between the U.S. Army and the public will not be forgotten. #CASA #DeToto @CASA_Army pic.twitter.com/z0GFv13dPk
— SecArmy (@SecArmy) December 4, 2020
Tributes
Our hearts our heavy with the loss of Anthony “Totes” DeToto, our @USArmy #CASA for Texas (East). Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. https://t.co/gu1FzxhHJQ
— CASA_Army (@CASA_Army) December 4, 2020
