Anthony DeToto Death -Dead – Obituaries: Anthony DeToto has Died –

By | December 4, 2020
0 Comment

Anthony DeToto Death -Dead – Obituaries: Anthony DeToto has Died – .

Anthony DeToto has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

“SecArmy on Twitter: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army, Mr. Anthony DeToto. Your constant tireless effort to help bridge the gap between the U.S. Army and the public will not be forgotten. #CASA #DeToto ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.