Anthony Diehl Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Deputy Anthony Diehl has Died.
Deputy Anthony Diehl has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.
Ohio Going Blue 14h · It is with very heavy hearts that we report to you that Deputy Anthony Diehl of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office (Ohio) has passed away while off duty, unexpectedly. The cause of death is unknown at this time. He was experiencing chest pain this weekend and visited the local hospital in the early hours today, being discharged. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, both blood and blue. R.I.P. Deputy Diehl, we thank you for your service and promise to never forget you. Please keep a vigilant watch over your brothers and sisters in blue from the streets of Heaven.
Source: Ohio Going Blue – Posts | Facebook
