Anthony Field Net Worth : The Wealth of The Wiggles: Anthony Field’s Net Worth Revealed

The Wiggles: A Beloved Australian Children’s Entertainment Group

The Wiggles are an Australian children’s entertainment group that has been entertaining kids and families for over three decades. The group consists of four members, including the founder, Anthony Field. Anthony Field is the blue Wiggle and has been with the group since its inception in 1991. The Wiggles have become one of the richest entertainment groups in the world, and Anthony Field’s net worth is an essential part of this wealth. In this article, we will be discussing his net worth and how he accumulated it.

Early Life and Career

Anthony Field was born on May 8, 1963, in Sydney, Australia. He grew up in a musical family and started playing the guitar at a young age. He attended Macquarie University, where he studied early childhood education. He also played in bands and performed in various musical productions.

Field’s career with The Wiggles started in 1991 when he formed the group with his friends Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt, and Greg Page. They started performing at local preschools and quickly gained a following. The group released their first album in 1991, and it became an instant success.

The Wiggles quickly became a household name in Australia and started to gain international recognition. They have since released over 50 albums and sold more than 23 million DVDs and 7 million CDs worldwide. They have also won numerous awards, including several ARIA awards and an Emmy.

The Wiggles have also become a brand, with merchandise, books, and even theme parks. They have also appeared in several television series and movies, including their show, “The Wiggles Show,” which aired from 1998 to 2008.

Net Worth

Anthony Field’s net worth is estimated to be around $40 million. The Wiggles’ success has contributed significantly to his wealth. The group’s albums, merchandise, and live shows have all been lucrative ventures.

In addition to his work with The Wiggles, Field has also worked on other projects, including producing albums and television shows. He has also authored several children’s books, including “Wiggly World of Dance,” “The Wiggles Book of Ballet,” and “The Wiggles Book of Opposites.”

Field has also worked as a voice actor, providing the voice for several characters in the animated series, “Ready, Steady, Wiggle!” He has also made appearances on other television shows, including “Blue’s Clues” and “The Fairly OddParents.”

Field’s net worth has also been boosted by his investments. He has invested in several properties, including a mansion in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs, which he purchased for $6.8 million in 2009. He has also invested in stocks and other businesses.

Philanthropy

Anthony Field is also involved in philanthropy. He is a supporter of several charities, including the Starlight Children’s Foundation and the Children’s Hospital Foundation. He has also donated to various causes, including drought relief and bushfire relief.

In 2016, Field and his wife, Michaela, established the Field Family Foundation, which supports various causes, including education, medical research, and the arts.

Conclusion

Anthony Field’s net worth is a testament to his success with The Wiggles. The group’s popularity has made them one of the most successful children’s entertainment groups in the world. Field’s investments and other ventures have also contributed to his wealth.

Despite his success, Field remains humble and committed to giving back to the community. His philanthropic efforts show his dedication to improving the lives of others.

The Wiggles have brought joy and entertainment to millions of children and families worldwide. Anthony Field’s net worth is a reflection of their success and the impact they have had on the world of children’s entertainment.

Anthony Field Net Worth The Wiggles Children’s entertainment Celebrity wealth