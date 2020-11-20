Anthony Gershlick Death -Dead : Professor Anthony Gershlick has Died from Covid-19

Professor Anthony Gershlick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 20, 2020.

” University of Leicester on Twitter: “It is with deep sadness we announce that the University of Leicester and University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) have lost a talented, dedicated and much loved colleague to COVID-19, Professor Anthony Gershlick. Read the full tribute: ”

It is with deep sadness we announce that the University of Leicester and University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) have lost a talented, dedicated and much loved colleague to COVID-19, Professor Anthony Gershlick. Read the full tribute: https://t.co/tBjhlzzLM8 pic.twitter.com/92aJuvP2od — University of Leicester (@uniofleicester) November 20, 2020

Tributes

This is such sad news. I remember spending a fascinating afternoon shadowing Tony at Glenfield learning about cardiovascular care and coming away in awe, deeply impressed with his professionalism, expertise and care. RIP Tony and our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/uYJNPrewsR — Jonathan Ashworth 😷 (@JonAshworth) November 20, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce that Consultant Cardiologist Professor Anthony Gershlick has sadly died from COVID-19. Colleagues said “Tony was well known and well respected”, “He made many significant contributions to the field of cardiology over his long career.” pic.twitter.com/sHch0iyuGh — NursingNotes (@NursingNotesUK) November 20, 2020