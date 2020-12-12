Anthony Higgins Death -Dead – Obituary : Anthony Higgins has Died .
Anthony Higgins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Before Kick Off today we paid our respects to the father of Sean & Anthony Higgins who sadly passed away earlier in the week we would like to send Our condolences to the family & our thoughts are with you all pic.twitter.com/pOFUPsp1Jb
— ROSSVALE FC (@RossvaleJFC) December 12, 2020
