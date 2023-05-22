Anthony Juan Bennett (victim) : Man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in shooting death of Anthony Juan Bennett

“Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Involvement in Shooting Death of Anthony Juan Bennett in Lake Charles, LA”

A 19-year-old man named Trylin Francisco, who participated in a killing near Opelousas and Ange streets in 2020 when he was just 16 years old, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was tried as an adult for the shooting death of 53-year-old Anthony Juan Bennett in July 2020 and initially indicted on one count of second-degree murder. However, Francisco pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and he was given credit for time served. Bennett was found lying in the road, and Francisco and a 13-year-old were arrested following a foot pursuit on Opelousas Street five days after the shooting. Authorities revealed that Bennett was killed with a revolver that had been stolen in a car burglary in the area earlier in the week. KPLC retains the copyright to this information.

Read Full story : 15-year sentence given to man tried as adult for shooting as 16-year-old /

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

Juvenile justice system Adolescent crime prevention Gun violence prevention Sentencing guidelines for minors Youth rehabilitation programs