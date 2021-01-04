ANTHONY MACDONALD Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : ANTHONY MACDONALD has Died .

ANTHONY MACDONALD has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are saddened to learn that former Club lock forward ANTHONY MACDONALD sadly passed away on New Year's Eve. 'Tony Mac' was a quality player who also played first class level for @LlanelliRFC @swansearfc & @NeathRugby

Our condolences & thoughts are with his family. RIP Tony pic.twitter.com/mZSIA02Ogj — CARMARTHEN ATHLETIC RFC (@CarmAthletic) January 4, 2021

CARMARTHEN ATHLETIC RFC @CarmAthletic We are saddened to learn that former Club lock forward ANTHONY MACDONALD sadly passed away on New Year’s Eve. ‘Tony Mac’ was a quality player who also played first class level for @LlanelliRFC @swansearfc & @NeathRugby Our condolences & thoughts are with his family. RIP Tony