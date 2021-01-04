ANTHONY MACDONALD Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : ANTHONY MACDONALD has Died .

By | January 4, 2021
ANTHONY MACDONALD Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : ANTHONY MACDONALD has Died .

ANTHONY MACDONALD has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

CARMARTHEN ATHLETIC RFC @CarmAthletic We are saddened to learn that former Club lock forward ANTHONY MACDONALD sadly passed away on New Year’s Eve. ‘Tony Mac’ was a quality player who also played first class level for @LlanelliRFC @swansearfc & @NeathRugby Our condolences & thoughts are with his family. RIP Tony

