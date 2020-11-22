Anthony Mariano Death -Dead-Obituaries : Anthony Mariano of Kings Park of NY has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 23, 2020
0 Comment

Anthony Mariano Death –Dead-Obituaries : Anthony Mariano of Kings Park of NY has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Anthony Mariano has died, according to a statement posted online on November 22.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.

The world lost a great man last night. A high school friend that no matter who knew him loved him. He was killed by a wrong way driver out in east. Forever rest in peace Anthony Mariano!

Posted by Danny Maher on Saturday, November 21, 2020

Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Keri Roche wrote 
It so sad. I read it this morning & was in shock. When I saw Megan comment I knew it was someone from Mac.RIP & sorry for your loss

Chris Roach wrote 
Rest In Peace, my condolences to his family, there’s no words , that’s all I can say

Michael Gibbons wrote 
Heard some neighbors talking about it this morning. Very sorry to hear this. Sad.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.