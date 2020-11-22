Anthony Mariano Death –Dead-Obituaries : Anthony Mariano of Kings Park of NY has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
The world lost a great man last night. A high school friend that no matter who knew him loved him. He was killed by a wrong way driver out in east. Forever rest in peace Anthony Mariano!
Posted by Danny Maher on Saturday, November 21, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Keri Roche wrote
It so sad. I read it this morning & was in shock. When I saw Megan comment I knew it was someone from Mac.RIP & sorry for your loss
Chris Roach wrote
Rest In Peace, my condolences to his family, there’s no words , that’s all I can say
Michael Gibbons wrote
Heard some neighbors talking about it this morning. Very sorry to hear this. Sad.
