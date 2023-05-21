Anthony Michael Corrado : Man arrested for murder and battery of elderly woman and man in Naples, Florida

Woman found dead and man severely injured in Naples, Florida; suspect Anthony Michael Corrado charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery of a person over the age of 65

Last week, authorities in Naples, Florida discovered a deceased woman and severely injured man inside a residence. Anthony Michael Corrado was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery of an individual over the age of 65. According to reports, Corrado contacted a maid to assist in cleaning up a mess at his grandparents’ home, before revealing the deceased woman’s body to her. The woman had an active order of protection against Corrado, who had been released from prison approximately a year prior. The injured man remains unidentified and his condition unclear. Corrado was found covered in blood and has been issued no bond for his murder charge.

News Source : Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Grandmother murder Arrest for beating and killing Maid called to clean up crime scene Violent crime arrest Homicide investigation update