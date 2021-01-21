Anthony Mwamba Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Boxing Promotions promoter Anthony Mwamba has Died .

Boxing Promotions promoter Anthony Mwamba has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Really sad news to wake up to. Has done so much for Zambian boxing throughout the years. The brains behind a lot of our favorite Zambian fighters😔. Another icon lost. MHSRIP💔 https://t.co/6TQdrByrc3 — Mukuka (@Slick_pharoah10) January 21, 2021

