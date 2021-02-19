Anthony Parodi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Anthony Parodi has Died.

Anthony Parodi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

Belen Jesuit Preparatory School January 26 at 12:38 PM · It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of our Belen brother Anthony Parodi ‘23. After a long and courageous battle, Anthony passed in the loving presence of his family. Through his physical struggle, he was able to more powerfully unite the already strong community that is Belen. It was Anthony and his classmates who inspired this year’s theme of Band of Brothers. Thank you for your constant prayers for Anthony. Thank you for your emails, text messages, meals, gifts, rosaries, and Masses. Please continue to keep the Parodi family in your prayers. — The Belen Community is invited to join us to pray a rosary in thanksgiving for Anthony’s life and to pray for his peaceful rest. Join the 9:00 p.m. or 9:30 pm rosaries a

Source: (7) Belen Jesuit Preparatory School – Posts | Facebook

