Anthony Quinn Warner Death -Obituary – Dead : Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner.

By | December 28, 2020
0 Comment

Anthony Quinn Warner Death -Obituary – Dead : Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner.

Anthony Quinn Warner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 27. 2020.

Fox News  3 hrs  · JUST IN: The suspect behind the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, authorities confirmed during a press conference Sunday. Police said Warner owned the RV that exploded in downtown Nashville early Friday, and that he died during the blast.

Source: (20+) Fox News – Posts | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –
wrote

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...