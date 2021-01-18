Anthony Rhulen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Anthony Scott Rhulen has Died.

Joe Richards is with Anthony Rhulen. 17h · Sharing for those that know Anthony…. I too was crushed to learn today that someone so close and influential to me is now at peace. The impact that Anthony had on my life, at such an important time, cannot be fully expressed. The experiences we shared, from the absolutely raucous and insane to soul searching debates and dialogue, you have left a deep imprint on my soul forever. You put so many others before yourself like an angel walking the earth. May your memory forever be a blessing. Φ Φ ——— On January 15, 2021 Anthony Scott Rhulen, beloved son, brother and uncle, passed away at the age of 51, in Pasadena, CA, losing his battle with addiction. Anthony was born on September 27, 1969 in Monticello N.Y. to parents Judy and Walter Rhulen. Growing up, he loved fishing, snowmobiling, boating and time spent with his second family, the Croissants, on Swinging Bridge Lake. He also had great times with the Holiday Mountain Ski Club and traveling to ski races. Anthony loved coming home for holidays to see his childhood friends and family, who he treasured. Receiving his bachelor’s degree in Communications from Syracuse University, Anthony went on to obtain an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the College of Insurance. He began his career in the specialty insurance industry, moving to Los Angeles to operate an insurance agency, Film Bond Inc. It was there he developed a passion for the film industry. Using his business acumen, Anthony acquired his first script for the movie ‘O’ which he produced in 2000. He founded his company, Film Engine, which went on to finance and produce thirteen feature films, including The Butterfly Effect I & II, O, Lucky Number Slevin, The Cleaner, Sleepwalking, Rum Diary, Evidence, Killing Season and Hunter’s Prayer. Anthony had a way of establishing meaningful relationships with industry leaders, creative talent, and people who had stories to tell, many of whom became his close friends. Anthony was acknowledged for his work by Hollywood Arts, receiving the Dream Award in 2010 for making a difference in the lives of homeless youth. He was also a founding partner of Catskill Mountain Brewing Company, known as The Gilded Otter, in New Paltz, N.Y., which operated for more than 20 years before being sold in 2019. Anthony is survived by his mother, Judy Rhulen, siblings, Erik Rhulen, Harry Rhulen and his wife Jennifer, and Suzy Loughlin and her husband Joseph, as well as nieces and nephew Juliette Loughlin, and her husband Rob Crawford, Zoe Rhulen and Max Rhulen. He is also survived by his aunts Joan Farrow, Jolanda Bassi and Eileen Rhulen, many beloved cousins, and his former wife and dear friend, Ashley Scott. He is pre-deceased by his father Walter Rhulen (d. 1998) and his nephew Trevor Loughlin (d. 2013). Anthony’s generous nature and kind heart will be missed by all who knew him. Our family is grateful to all of his friends and colleagues, too many to name individually, who cared for him so deeply and helped him during difficult times. We thank you for carrying him in your hearts and continuing to help others in his name. The family will hold a memorial service to honor Anthony’s life at a future time. For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Anthony, please select a charity of your choice or the Trevor Loughlin Foundation, P.O. Box 786, Rock Hill, N.Y., 12775, Charitable Tax ID 27-016528, www.trevorloughlinfoundation.org. #anthonyrhulen 105105 89 Comments 2 Shares Like Comment Share