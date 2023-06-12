Anthony Rich, Beloved Greenvale School Teacher, Passes Away – Anthony Rich of Eastchester Mourned by Community

Anthony Rich, Beloved Greenvale School Teacher and Missing Person from Eastchester

Anthony Rich, a cherished teacher at Greenvale School, has passed away at the age of 38. Rich had been reported missing from his home in Eastchester, New York on July 10, 2021, and his body was tragically found on July 16 in a wooded area nearby.

Rich was born on August 2, 1982, in Albany, New York. He graduated from SUNY Albany with a Bachelor’s degree in Education and went on to earn a Master’s degree from Fordham University. Rich had been a dedicated teacher at Greenvale School for six years, where he was known for his passion for teaching and his ability to connect with his students.

Rich was also a devoted member of his community, volunteering his time with various local organizations and serving as a mentor to young people. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, students, friends, and family.

The circumstances surrounding Rich’s death are still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Eastchester Police Department. A memorial service for Rich will be held on August 7, 2021, at Greenvale School, where he will be remembered for his kindness, his love of teaching, and his impact on the lives of so many.

