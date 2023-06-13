Suicide of Anthony Rich: Death of President Hawthorne and Death of Family Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony Rich, who tragically took his own life on the evening of October 15th, 2021. Anthony was a loving husband, father, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Anthony’s suicide came just months after the untimely death of President Hawthorne, a close friend and mentor of his. President Hawthorne, a beloved leader and champion of social justice, passed away on June 30th, 2021, leaving a profound impact on Anthony and many others.

In addition to the loss of President Hawthorne, Anthony also suffered the devastating loss of his entire family in a tragic accident in September 2021. His wife, children, and parents were all taken from him too soon, leaving him heartbroken and alone.

We mourn the loss of Anthony and his family, and we offer our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved them. May they find peace and comfort in the memories they shared together.

Rest in peace, Anthony, President Hawthorne, and the Rich family.

