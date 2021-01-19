Anthony Simone Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Anthony Simone has Died.

By | January 19, 2021
0 Comment

Anthony Simone Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Anthony Simone has Died.

Anthony Simone has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

Rad open wheel 13h  · R.I.P Legend! Anthony Simone lived up to his nickname Mr. Excitement to the fullestHe’s the only man a sprint car ever feared. Heaven’s gonna be a little more lively from here on out

Source: (20+) Rad open wheel – Posts | Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –

Mickey Dale

We were so sad to learn the news on the passing of Anthony Simone. A dedicated racer that was as exciting as they come and had many fans. Here he is shown in a Bert Hoppe photo leading the field down the front stretch in 1982 and a neat color photo in 1983 taken by Owen Richards. We’ll miss the Flying Fig Farmer. He was one of a kind.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.