Anthony Simone Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Anthony Simone has Died.
Anthony Simone has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
Rad open wheel 13h · R.I.P Legend! Anthony Simone lived up to his nickname Mr. Excitement to the fullestHe’s the only man a sprint car ever feared. Heaven’s gonna be a little more lively from here on out
Source: (20+) Rad open wheel – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Mickey Dale
We were so sad to learn the news on the passing of Anthony Simone. A dedicated racer that was as exciting as they come and had many fans. Here he is shown in a Bert Hoppe photo leading the field down the front stretch in 1982 and a neat color photo in 1983 taken by Owen Richards. We’ll miss the Flying Fig Farmer. He was one of a kind.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.