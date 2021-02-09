Anthony Sowell, the Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Anthony Sowell, the Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021
Anthony Sowell, the Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.
Anthony Sowell, the Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home, has died in prison due to a terminal illness.
According to the Ohio Department of Corrections, his death was not related to COVID-19. https://t.co/5iFoGhnpiD
— WTOL 11 (@WTOL11Toledo) February 9, 2021
WTOL 11 @WTOL11Toledo Anthony Sowell, the Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home, has died in prison due to a terminal illness. According to the Ohio Department of Corrections, his death was not related to COVID-19.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.