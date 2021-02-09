Anthony Sowell, the Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Anthony Sowell, the Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home has Died.

Anthony Sowell, the Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home, has died in prison due to a terminal illness. According to the Ohio Department of Corrections, his death was not related to COVID-19. https://t.co/5iFoGhnpiD — WTOL 11 (@WTOL11Toledo) February 9, 2021

