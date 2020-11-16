Anthony Stewart Death -Dead : UT-Martin Head basketball coach Anthony Stewart has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Anthony Stewart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 15, 2020.

“The Tennessee Holler on Twitter: “UT-Martin Head basketball coach Anthony Stewart died today at 50 years old. Tragic news. Cause of death is unclear, but this was his final tweet.”

UT-Martin Head basketball coach Anthony Stewart died today at 50 years old. Tragic news. Cause of death is unclear, but this was his final tweet. https://t.co/mTjHm1LE26 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 16, 2020

MBB: UT Martin mourns the passing of @SkyhawkHoops head coach Anthony Stewart https://t.co/tkKzl7vrwW — UT Martin Athletics (@UTMSports) November 15, 2020

UT Martin head coach Anthony Stewart’s passing is absolutely heartwrenching. I was texting with him this morning. He said that his team had been shut down on Thursday, but then it wound up being a false COVID positive test. Was hoping his team could return to practice this week. https://t.co/krOLDYLl1X — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 16, 2020

Tributes

UT Martin head coach Anthony Stewart has passed away, per release. Just 50 years old. Prayers to his family. RIP. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 15, 2020

Adam Wells wrote

I am absolutely devastated by hearing tonight’s news about Anthony Stewart’s passing.

He was one of a kind and an incredible person.

Made my job so much easier over these last few years and these last few months.

Prayers to his family and everyone at UT Martin.

Jeff Bidwell wrote

UT Martin has just announced men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart was found dead earlier today. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Stewart was set to begin his fifth-season as UTM head coach. He was just 50 years old.

Jason Belzer wrote

Don’t have words right now. Anthony Stewart was the best of us. Told him just the other day that if I accomplished nothing else, I just hoped I could be half the dad and role model he was to his kids and players. May he Rest In Peace.