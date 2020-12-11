Anthony Veasna Death -Dead – Obituary : The author of a highly anticipated debut story collection has Died .
Anthony Veasna has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
Anthony Veasna So was 28: https://t.co/Lu8Opnwm1Z
— WPFO FOX23 (@FOX23Maine) December 11, 2020
WPFO FOX23 @FOX23Maine The author of a highly anticipated debut story collection has died. Anthony Veasna So was 28:
