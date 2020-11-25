Anthony Violi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Anthony Violi has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Anthony Violi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

“Student Life at Ohio State on Twitter: “We are sorry to hear of Anthony Violi’s passing. In addition to his role as special guest i-dotter, Anthony was our 2018 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshall. We send our condolences to his family ”

