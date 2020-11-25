Anthony Violi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Anthony Violi has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Anthony Violi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.
“Student Life at Ohio State on Twitter: “We are sorry to hear of Anthony Violi’s passing. In addition to his role as special guest i-dotter, Anthony was our 2018 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshall. We send our condolences to his family ”
We are sorry to hear of Anthony Violi's passing. In addition to his role as special guest i-dotter, Anthony was our 2018 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshall. We send our condolences to his family ❤️ https://t.co/FpKsnZIJed
— Student Life at Ohio State (@StudentLifeOSU) November 25, 2020
Tributes
Remembering when @TBDBITL alum Anthony Violi, at age 100, warmed Buckeye hearts by dotting the i in September 2018. 🎺 ❤️ https://t.co/014GUPaqPh https://t.co/pDSX9EL1he
— Ohio State News (@OhioStateNews) November 25, 2020
Anthony’s passion and commitment to music was special. I will forever cherish the moments I have spent with Anthony. Rest In Peace, Anthony Violi. https://t.co/IFterUhsst pic.twitter.com/ienVg53FhE
— Konner Barr (@kbarrbuckeye) November 25, 2020
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Anthony Violi this morning.
A trumpet player in the band from 1937-42, he was our very special guest i-dotter in September 2018 at age 100.
Our deepest condolences go out to his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/UrQU8GlQf1
— The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) November 25, 2020
