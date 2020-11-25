Anthony Violi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Anthony Violi has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Anthony Violi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

“Student Life at Ohio State on Twitter: “We are sorry to hear of Anthony Violi’s passing. In addition to his role as special guest i-dotter, Anthony was our 2018 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshall. We send our condolences to his family ”

Tributes

Remembering when @TBDBITL alum Anthony Violi, at age 100, warmed Buckeye hearts by dotting the i in September 2018. 🎺 ❤️ https://t.co/014GUPaqPh https://t.co/pDSX9EL1he — Ohio State News (@OhioStateNews) November 25, 2020

Anthony’s passion and commitment to music was special. I will forever cherish the moments I have spent with Anthony. Rest In Peace, Anthony Violi. https://t.co/IFterUhsst pic.twitter.com/ienVg53FhE — Konner Barr (@kbarrbuckeye) November 25, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Anthony Violi this morning. A trumpet player in the band from 1937-42, he was our very special guest i-dotter in September 2018 at age 100. Our deepest condolences go out to his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/UrQU8GlQf1 — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) November 25, 2020