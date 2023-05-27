Anti-Lockdown Protesters Melbourne today : Melbourne Witnesses Intense Police Presence as Anti-Lockdown Demonstrators Engage in Confrontation with Law Enforcement Officials

Police Deployed in Large Numbers in Melbourne Amid Confrontation with Anti-Lockdown Protesters today 2023.

Police officers in Melbourne, Victoria, marched through the streets as anti-lockdown protesters clashed with them. The protesters gathered in Melbourne’s CBD, leading to arrests and pepper spray deployment. The protests were in response to fresh lockdown measures in Victoria to contain a growing outbreak of COVID-19.

Read Full story : Heavy Police Presence in Melbourne as Anti-Lockdown Protesters Clash With Officers /

News Source : GIPHY

Melbourne Police Presence Anti-Lockdown Protests Law Enforcement in Melbourne Public Safety Measures Melbourne Police Response