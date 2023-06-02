“Antibiotic allergies in Qatar”: Qatar Study Finds Antibiotics as the Most Common Recorded Medication Allergens

Antibiotics Identified as the Most Common Medication Allergen in a Tertiary Hospital in Qatar

A recent study conducted on 2,431 patients in a tertiary hospital in Qatar has identified antibiotics as the most common documented medication allergens. The study, titled ‘Retrospective review of medication allergy labelling among patients admitted to a tertiary hospital in Qatar,’ was published by Qatar Medical Journal and featured on Qscience.com. The study aimed to review medication allergy labelling documentation, identify the most frequently reported medication class, and describe allergic reactions based on the reported severity.

The study generated a list of patients with medication allergies from the pharmacy system, which included patients’ demographics, medication names, documented allergy severity, and any other comments. The list was reviewed, and medications were categorised into different classes. A total of 2,856 allergy documentation for 2,431 unique patients were identified and included in the analyses.

The study found that antibiotics represented 42.1% of all reported allergies, followed by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (20.7%) and paracetamol (5.3%). Among the reported allergic reactions, 11.8% (336) were documented as severe allergic reactions, 51.1% (1,457) were moderate, and 37.1% (1,060) were mild. Furthermore, only six (0.21%) cases had documented confirmatory allergy tests done.

The researchers highlight that timely access to accurate, up-to-date drug allergy information is critical to avoid potentially life-threatening adverse drug reactions. They note that the completeness and accuracy of allergy documentation remain a challenge. They also point out that inappropriate allergy documentation usually necessitates alternative treatments, increases costs, and may negatively impact patients’ outcomes.

The study suggests that allergy labelling documentation is a key to safe medication prescribing. However, standardised allergy documentation should be implemented to include a brief description and onset of the symptoms. Additionally, a safe de-labelling pathway should be adopted. Most of the allergy documentation was based on patients’ or family/parents’ reports, while actual allergies observed by a healthcare provider were limited.

The study was conducted by Rana M al-Adawi, Reem Elajez, Dana Bakdach, Dina Elgaily, Ahmed Karawia, and Asmaa Mohamed from Pharmacy Department, Hamad General Hospital, and Pharmacy Department, Rumailah Hospital, Hamad Medical Corporation.

In conclusion, the study highlights the importance of accurate and up-to-date allergy documentation to ensure safe medication prescribing. The findings suggest that healthcare providers should implement standardised allergy documentation that includes a brief description and onset of symptoms and adopt a safe de-labelling pathway. Improving allergy documentation can prevent adverse drug reactions, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patients’ outcomes.

News Source : Joseph Varghese

Source Link :Antibiotics most common documented medication allergens: Qatar study/