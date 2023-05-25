antibiotic discovery AI: AI Helps Scientists Uncover New Antibiotic for Treating Deadly Superbug

Scientists using artificial intelligence have discovered a new antibiotic that can kill a deadly superbug, according to a new study published on Thursday in the science journal Nature Chemical Biology. The superbug in question is Acinetobacter baumannii, which the World Health Organization has classified as a “critical” threat among its “priority pathogens” – a group of bacteria families that pose the “greatest threat” to human health.

The researchers used an AI algorithm to screen thousands of antibacterial molecules in an attempt to predict new structural classes. As a result of the AI screening, they were able to identify a new antibacterial compound which they named abaucin. After the scientists trained the AI model, they used it to analyze 6,680 compounds that it had previously not encountered. The analysis took an hour and half and ended up producing several hundred compounds, 240 of which were then tested in a laboratory. Laboratory testing ultimately revealed nine potential antibiotics, including abaucin.

“This work validates the benefits of machine learning in the search for new antibiotics” said Jonathan Stokes, an assistant professor at McMaster University’s department of biomedicine and biochemistry who helped lead the study. “Using AI, we can rapidly explore vast regions of chemical space, significantly increasing the chances of discovering fundamentally new antibacterial molecules,” he said.

The bacteria have built-in abilities to find new ways to resist treatment and can pass along genetic material that allows other bacteria to become drug-resistant as well. A baumannii poses a threat to hospitals, nursing homes and patients who require ventilators and blood catheters, as well as those who have open wounds from surgeries. The bacteria can live for prolonged periods of time on environmental services and shared equipment, and can often be spread through contaminated hands. In addition to blood infections, A baumannii can cause infections in urinary tracts and lungs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the bacteria can also “colonize” or live in a patient without causing infections or symptoms.

“This is an important avenue of exploration for new antibiotic drugs,” said Stokes. “We know broad-spectrum antibiotics are suboptimal and that pathogens have the ability to evolve and adjust to every trick we throw at them … AI methods afford us the opportunity to vastly increase the rate at which we discover new antibiotics, and we can do it at a reduced cost.”

The discovery of abaucin offers hope in the fight against superbugs, which have become a major public health issue in recent years. These antibiotic-resistant bacteria are responsible for an estimated 700,000 deaths globally each year, and this number is expected to rise to 10 million by 2050 if new antibiotics are not developed. The discovery of abaucin highlights the potential of AI in drug discovery and could lead to the development of new antibiotics to combat other superbugs in the future.

Antibiotic discovery with AI Superbug treatment with AI AI in scientific research for antibiotic resistance Machine learning for antibiotic discovery AI-powered drug development for infectious diseases

News Source : Maya Yang

Source Link :Scientists use AI to discover new antibiotic to treat deadly superbug | Artificial intelligence (AI)/