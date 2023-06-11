Antioch Birthday Party Turns Into Tragic Mass Shooting: 1 Fatality and 6 Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On June 11, 2023, a fatal mass shooting occurred at a birthday party in Antioch, leaving one young woman dead and six others injured. The Antioch Police Department received multiple 9-1-1 calls just before 1 a.m. reporting the shooting at a home on Sunset Lane. Witnesses reported that shots were fired after the arrival of uninvited guests, causing chaos and panic at the party. Eight people were shot in total, with one 19-year-old girl dying from her injuries. The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived, and no details have been released. This shooting is the second mass shooting to occur in the San Francisco Bay Area in just over 48 hours. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Antioch Police Department.

News Source : KPIXTV

Source Link :1 dead, 6 wounded in deadly mass shooting at Antioch birthday party/