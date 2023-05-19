Antioch crash fatalities: Identification of Antioch Crash Victims: Misty Green, Ramell Jenkins, and another individual lose their lives.

Three Killed in Antioch Crash Monday ID’d: Misty Green, Ramell Jenkins Obituary

On Monday, a tragic car accident occurred in Antioch, taking the lives of three individuals. The victims have been identified as Misty Green, Ramell Jenkins, and another unidentified passenger.

The Accident

The accident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. on Monday afternoon on Highway 4 near the G Street exit in Antioch. According to the California Highway Patrol, a car was traveling at high speeds when it collided with another vehicle. The impact caused the car to spin out of control and hit a tree before catching fire.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, all three individuals in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Misty Green

Misty Green was a 36-year-old woman from Antioch. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Misty was known for her infectious smile and her kind heart. She had a passion for cooking and loved to share her recipes with those around her. Misty will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Misty Green’s Obituary

Misty Green was born on November 15th, 1984 in Antioch, California. She was the daughter of John and Sarah Green. Misty grew up in Antioch and attended Antioch High School. She went on to attend culinary school and worked as a chef for several years.

Misty was a devoted mother to her two children, Jacob and Emily. She loved spending time with them and was always there to support them in their endeavors. Misty was also a loving sister to her brother, Michael, and her sister, Samantha.

Misty will be remembered for her infectious smile, her kind heart, and her passion for cooking. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Ramell Jenkins

Ramell Jenkins was a 27-year-old man from Pittsburg. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend. Ramell had a passion for music and was a talented rapper. He was known for his quick wit and his ability to make those around him laugh. Ramell will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Ramell Jenkins’ Obituary

Ramell Jenkins was born on January 12th, 1994 in Pittsburg, California. He was the son of Michelle Jenkins and Michael Johnson. Ramell grew up in Pittsburg and attended Pittsburg High School. He went on to pursue a career in music and was a talented rapper.

Ramell was a loving son and brother. He was always there to support his family and friends. He had a quick wit and a contagious laugh that could brighten anyone’s day. Ramell will be remembered for his passion for music and his ability to make those around him smile.

Conclusion

The loss of Misty Green, Ramell Jenkins, and the unidentified passenger is a tragedy that has deeply impacted the Antioch community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and friends during this difficult time.

We would like to remind everyone to drive safely and to always wear your seatbelt. Accidents can happen at any moment, and it is important to take precautions to protect yourself and those around you.

