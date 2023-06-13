Antioch Mass Shooting Claims the Life of 18-Year-Old Oakley Girl Nadia Tirado: Obituary and Death Details Revealed

Remembering Nadia Tirado: Oakley Girl, 18 Identified as Victim in Deadly Mass Shooting at Antioch

Nadia Tirado, an 18-year-old girl from Oakley, was tragically killed in a mass shooting at a house party in Antioch on August 15, 2021. The shooting occurred during the early hours of the morning and claimed the lives of four other young adults.

Nadia was a beloved member of her community and known for her kind heart and infectious smile. She had just graduated from Freedom High School and was preparing to attend college in the fall. Her family and friends are devastated by her sudden and senseless death.

The shooting is under investigation, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Nadia’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses and support her loved ones during this difficult time.

Nadia’s passing is a heartbreaking loss for all those who knew her, and she will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends as they mourn the loss of this bright and beautiful young woman.

