Antioch Party Shooting Claims Life of 18-Year-Old Oakley Girl, Nadia Tirado: Obituary and Death Report

Nadia Tirado Obituary

Nadia Tirado, an 18-year-old girl from Oakley, was tragically identified as one of the victims in the deadly mass shooting that took place at a party in Antioch. The incident occurred on November 23, 2019, where a gunman opened fire on a group of people at a house party, killing Tirado and injuring several others.

Tirado was a young woman with a bright future ahead of her. She was a dedicated student who had recently graduated from Freedom High School and had plans to pursue a career in nursing. She was known for her kind heart and infectious smile, and she will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community.

The senseless act of violence that took Tirado’s life has left her loved ones in shock and grief. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Nadia Tirado’s family and all those affected by this tragedy. May she rest in peace.

