Antiques Roadshow Expert Dead – Death – Obituary : Beloved Antiques Roadshow Expert Passes Away: A Tribute

A Tribute to the Late Antiques Roadshow Expert Who Was Adored by Many

The Legacy of Henry Sandon: A Beloved Expert of the Antiques Roadshow

Early Life and Career

Henry Sandon was born in Worcestershire, England in 1928. From a young age, he developed a keen interest in pottery, which led him to study ceramics at the Royal College of Art. After working as an art teacher for several years, Sandon became a curator at the Worcester City Museum and Art Gallery. His knowledge and expertise in pottery made him a sought-after expert in the art world.

Antiques Roadshow

In 1985, Sandon was invited to join the Antiques Roadshow as a ceramic expert. He quickly became a fan favorite due to his gentle nature and infectious enthusiasm for ceramics. Sandon had a way of making everyone feel welcome and was always eager to share his knowledge and expertise. He was particularly skilled at identifying pottery and could often give a history lesson on the spot. Sandon\’s knowledge of the pottery made in his hometown of Worcester was particularly impressive.

Contributions to the Antiques Roadshow Community

Sandon\’s contributions to the Antiques Roadshow community were immeasurable. He appeared on the show for over two decades and was a staple of the program. Sandon\’s passion for ceramics inspired many people to take an interest in pottery and art. He was a mentor to many young artists and collectors and was always willing to share his knowledge and guidance.

Legacy

Henry Sandon passed away on August 28th, 2020, at the age of 98. His legacy will live on through the Antiques Roadshow and the countless people he inspired. Sandon was a true gentleman and a beloved member of the Antiques Roadshow family. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, friends, and fans. Sandon\’s love for pottery and his passion for sharing that love will continue to inspire future generations.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Henry Sandon was a beloved expert on the Antiques Roadshow who will be greatly missed. His passion for pottery and his gentle nature made him a favorite among fans of the show. Sandon\’s legacy will live on through the Antiques Roadshow and the countless people he inspired. The world has lost a true gentleman and a treasure of the art world. Rest in peace, Henry Sandon.

Antiques Roadshow expert obituary Antiques Roadshow mourning loss of expert Antiques Roadshow community pays respects to deceased expert Antiques Roadshow expert remembered after passing Antiques Roadshow fans saddened by expert’s death