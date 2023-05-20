“Antisemitism definition”: Biden’s Fight Against Antisemitism Should Embrace the Controversial Definition, Say Rabbis

More Than 550 Rabbis Call for Inclusion of IHRA Definition of Antisemitism in Biden Administration’s Strategy

Over 550 rabbis have signed a letter calling for the forthcoming strategy of the Biden administration on fighting antisemitism to include the 2016 working definition of antisemitism crafted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). The letter was sent to the White House on Friday via the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. The rabbis’ letter said that the IHRA definition is critically important for educating and protecting congregants in the face of rising hate. They believe it is imperative that the administration formally embraces the IHRA working definition as the official and only definition used by the United States government. However, progressive groups are seeking to dissuade the administration from using the definition, as they believe it chills legitimate criticism of Israel.

The IHRA document consists of a two-sentence definition of antisemitism followed by 11 examples of how antisemitism may manifest. Most of those examples concern speech about Israel that the IHRA defines as antisemitic. Israel critics, and some progressive supporters of Israel, say two of those examples are so broad that they inhibit robust criticism of Israel. The letter’s signatories hail from all three major Jewish denominations, though the list of names includes few leaders of the movements. The Reform movement has said IHRA is a useful guide but has opposed using it in legislation.

Among the signatories are rabbis known to be close to President Joe Biden, including Michael Beals, a Delaware rabbi who played a prominent role campaigning for the president in 2020, and Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, the rabbi who protected his congregants during a hostage crisis at a Texas synagogue last year. If the Biden administration does include the IHRA working definition in its plan, it won’t exactly be a surprise. Soon after his inauguration, a Biden administration official called the IHRA document an “invaluable tool,” and one month later, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration “enthusiastically embraces it.”

However, according to Jewish Insider, progressive groups are asking the Biden administration to forgo including the definition in a soon-to-be-published strategy to combat antisemitism. A number of coalitions have proposed alternative definitions that contain more limited definitions of when anti-Israel speech is antisemitic. The Biden administration’s lead antisemitism monitor, Deborah Lipstadt, who is a member of the administration’s antisemitism task force, would not say if the IHRA definition would make it into the strategy during a meeting with members of the press this week. William Daroff, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents, said that the notion that the IHRA working definition inhibits Israel criticism has been belied by the “slew of people critical of Israeli policy [who] have not been muted because of the IHRA definition.”

Daroff pointed in particular to widespread criticism of the Israeli government’s plan to weaken the judiciary, which critics have said would undercut Israel’s democracy and remove a curb on human rights abuses. “A comprehensive report on antisemitism might not be comprehensive without defining antisemitism,” Daroff told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “It might undercut American efforts to combat antisemitism abroad by weakening the clear importance of the IHRA definition.”

News Source : By RON KAMPEAS/JTA

Source Link :Rabbis Biden plan fight antisemitism should embrace disputed definition/