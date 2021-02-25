Antoine Hodge Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : artist Antoine Hodge has Died .

We are heartbroken to share that our friend and artist Antoine Hodge passed away this week after a 2-month battle with COVID-19. From the LOT stage to the Met Opera, he made an unforgettable mark on the opera world.



