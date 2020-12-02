Antoine Lewis Death –Dead-Obituaries : Antoine Lewis Jr of New Rochelle Ny has Died .
Antoine Lewis Jr New Rochelle NY has died, according to a statement posted online on December 1. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
I’M TRULY AT A LOSS FOR WORDS… OUR HEARTS ARE HURTING. SUCH A GOOD YOUNG MAN, MY NEPHEW ANTOINE LEWIS JR 23 WE’RE ALREADY MISSING YOU BEYOND MEASURE. SLEEP IN PEACE KNOWING WE ALL LOVE YOU DEARLYHE IS NUMBER 11 IN THE PHOTO. ASKING FOR YOUR PRAYERS FAMILY. .
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Grant Hill wrote
I love you Toine❗️you were too young bro we was supposed to grow old and live our lives like kings 🙏🏾 Antoine Lewis Jr.
Nicky Barnes wrote
Floor General On The Court. This One Hit Home
I Love You Bro Ball In Peace StangGang
Antoine Lewis Jr.
