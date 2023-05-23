Antoinette Brenson – focus keyword : Three killed, two injured in Kansas City nightclub shooting, including Antoinette Brenson as victim

Victims Identified in Kansas City Nightclub Shooting: Jason McConnell, Antoinette Brenson, and Clarence Henderson

A mass shooting at a nightclub in east Kansas City resulted in a growing memorial outside the venue. Three victims killed in the attack were identified by police as Jason McConnell, Antoinette Brenson, and Clarence Henderson. Brenson’s three children are now without their mother. Two other victims are still recovering in hospital. An employee said the incident started inside the nightclub and spilled out onto the sidewalk. Police are searching for a suspect and have asked anyone with information to come forward. Brenson’s family expressed their shock and sadness at her untimely death.

News Source : Tia Johnson

